Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,896 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,520,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

