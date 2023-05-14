Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,979 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after purchasing an additional 723,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,795,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 87.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,199 shares of company stock worth $6,974,908. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

