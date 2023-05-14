Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.74 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AvalonBay Communities

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. Barclays raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.95.

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.