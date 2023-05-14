Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $174.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.27 and a 200 day moving average of $173.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.