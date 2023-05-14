Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

