Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $338.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.65. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $515.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.43.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

