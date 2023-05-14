Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 99 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 742.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 459,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,324,000 after purchasing an additional 404,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.11.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

