Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,791 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $34,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 2,281,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after purchasing an additional 514,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth approximately $47,136,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.3 %

ABC stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day moving average of $162.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

