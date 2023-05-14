Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 157,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,289,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,393,000 after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,772,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $261,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.