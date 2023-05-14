Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,885 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Welltower by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after buying an additional 165,728 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Welltower by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Welltower by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3,979.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $79.30 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $90.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

