Huntington National Bank Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,520 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

