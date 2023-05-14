Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1,087.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

FAST stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

