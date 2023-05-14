Huntington National Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

NYSE DGX opened at $130.73 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.75.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

