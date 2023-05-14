HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 4,342 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,902,000 after purchasing an additional 262,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,102,000 after purchasing an additional 183,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

