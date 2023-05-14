CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,999 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,121 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $130.23 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

