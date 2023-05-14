Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

