Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 10,960 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 172,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 523,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,214,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares valued at $1,057,049. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

