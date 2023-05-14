Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 16,034 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,034 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of CF Industries worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $66.53 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

