Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 10,370 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 140.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

