The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Lifted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,806 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,988,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,730,000 after purchasing an additional 110,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,802,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

