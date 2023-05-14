Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $195.38 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $199.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.10 and a 200 day moving average of $176.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

