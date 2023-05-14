Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.46 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

