Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 13,462 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of EQR opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

