MAI Capital Management Buys 4,092 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 379,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 146,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 189,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

GLW opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

