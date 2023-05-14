MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,920 shares of company stock valued at $42,540,839 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellogg Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

K opened at $70.81 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

