Citigroup Inc. Buys 33,548 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $31,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $158.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.65.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

