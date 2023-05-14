MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %
KR opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kroger (KR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.