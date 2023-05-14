MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

KR opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.