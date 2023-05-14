Citigroup Inc. Acquires 47,009 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $28,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after acquiring an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,667,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,669,000 after acquiring an additional 458,938 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

