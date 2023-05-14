MAI Capital Management Purchases 4,654 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,420 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

