Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $36,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $177.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.23. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

