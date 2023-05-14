Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $28,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,442,000 after buying an additional 700,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 640,598 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after purchasing an additional 600,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,573,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $323.99 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

