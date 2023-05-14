1,653 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,646 shares of company stock worth $32,294,398. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $173.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.25 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

