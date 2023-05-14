HighTower Advisors LLC Has $22.41 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,356,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 441,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,757,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $41,627,112 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $962.10 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $964.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $872.99 and its 200-day moving average is $843.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

