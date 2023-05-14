Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

