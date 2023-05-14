Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $307,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,724 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in GSK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($17.67) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.94) to GBX 1,730 ($21.83) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK opened at $36.53 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

