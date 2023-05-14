Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE D opened at $55.19 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

