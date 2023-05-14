Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 49 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,148,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

NDSN opened at $216.31 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.