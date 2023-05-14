Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,502 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,834,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,900. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

