iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 350,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $95.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

