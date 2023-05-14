HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.21 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $23,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO opened at $171.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $387.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

