HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,965 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $24,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,261,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:A opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.66. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.