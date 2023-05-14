Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.60 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

