Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,365.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,616.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2,028.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,317.37 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Stories

