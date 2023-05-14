UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $54,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Long Term Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $118,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,365.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,616.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,028.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,317.37 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

