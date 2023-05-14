Raymond James & Associates Sells 25,961 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,961 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $21,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $236.71 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $229.48 and a 52 week high of $356.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.55 and a 200 day moving average of $274.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.53.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

