Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 190 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,992,000 after buying an additional 257,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 858,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,844 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.70.

EGP stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.78 and a 200-day moving average of $160.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

