Foster & Motley Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $48,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.04. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

