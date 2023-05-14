Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stake Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 243.48%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.