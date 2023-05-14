Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $227.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.97. The stock has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $226.70 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

