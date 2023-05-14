Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Profile



Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

